Support Your Scrooge

ATLANTIC – Dr. Matt Weresh didn’t know much about the Scrooge Contest, until Cass Health CEO Brett Altman explained what it was.
“I didn’t know much about it so he educated me on what it was,” Weresh said.
And after learning about it, he thought, “it’s kind of a no brainer (about becoming a candidate for it).”
The Scrooge contest has candidates doing their best to collect funds and/or non-perishable items for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Points are awarded for each monetary or non-perishable item donation, and the candidate or team that collects the most is named “Scrooge.” That candidate has the privilege of being the Grand Marshal of the Lighted Christmas Parade, which is set for Dec. 3.The idea of naming someone a “Scrooge,” comes from the story “A Christmas Carol,” in which the main character, Ebenezer Scrooge, finds the true meaning of Christmas. Elenaor Hoover originally came up with the idea, and since she passed away, her daughter Jackie Sampson and Karen Miller became co-chairs of the contest.
Besides Weresh, other candidates include Dave Frederiksen from HyVee, Jeff Gude from First Whitney Bank, and Joyce Wieser and Lori Blum from Brown’s Shoe Fit.
Weresh said he has been working with the public relations employees at Cass Health to encourage employees there to donate to him, including putting updates in the hospital’s weekly newsletter, making a humorous video about becoming a candidate, and even dressing up as the Scrooge character. Members of the public who want to donate can drop off food items or monetary donations to the valets helping with parking or the people helping with registration at Cass Health or at any of one of the satellite offices.
Weresh said he knew Sampson and her sister Billie from high school, and they were always willing to help when needed.
“ (They were known as) Super friendly. Always willing to pitch in and volunteer, and here they are 30 to 40 years later (doing the same thing). Their energy is fantastic. So if they’re doing something like that, anything I can do to support those two, is good,” Weresh said.
Weresh hopes people will donate to the cause, especially if they want to donate to him.
“I would tell anybody to donate to any of the participants because the winner is the pantry, but donate to me because I want to win,” he said.