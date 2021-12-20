Atlantic Rising and volunteers could be seen out delivering food boxes on Thursday, December 16th in the evening. The organization began collecting donations and nominations in early November and completed another successful program.
“We anticipated to see a continued increase in nominations due to the sustained challenges of COVID-19. We were over-joyed to see the constant support of our community in both donations and volunteers.”, stated Atlantic Rising Social Chair, Kelsey Beschorner.
This year, Atlantic Rising was able to provide a holiday meal to over 165 individuals and families all throughout Cass County. The donations received from the community totaled over $5,500, which allowed each box to contain more items and each nomination to be fulfilled. Atlantic Rising also teamed up with the Cass County Creators, a local 4-H group, who helped assemble, pack, and load the vehicles with the Christmas boxes which made the process run smoothly.
“Atlantic Rising is proud carry on and continue to grow this tradition of the Christmas Box program, and we are so thankful that we are able to partner with HyVee who makes this big project the success that it is,” Beschorner stated.
If you are interested in joining Atlantic Rising and finding out what they are involved in throughout the year, you can contact Kelsey at 712-243-3017 or kelsey@atlanticiowa.com. The membership application can also be found at www.atlanticiowa.com.