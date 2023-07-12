CASS COUNTY – There was widespread damage throughout Cass County following Wednesday morning thunderstorms, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said late Wednesday morning.
He said there was a lot of tree damage in Atlantic.
“There was a tree on the corner of Chestnut and Seventh (that fell on Chestnut Street), and now they’re cutting down the rest of the tree,” he said.
There were also a lot of tree limbs down in Marne, he said, and there was crop and structure damage between Highway 173 and Marne. Kennon said he wasn’t sure if it was tornado or straight line wind damage, but he was going to send a video of the damage to officials from the National Weather Service so they can study it.
“We’re going to have one of our deputies that flies the drone (fly over) that area and send (the video) to the weather service,” he said.
Kennon said he heard there was damage in the Cumberland area and south of Massena and was heading to check it out.
He also said there were some power outages in and around Atlantic, and AMU General Manager Steve Tjepkes said in an email Wednesday morning that about 1,200 customers were without power after two main circuits went down at 6:50 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Those circuits were restored by 9 a.m.
Adair County EMA Coordinator Robert Kempf said Adair County hadn’t had any reports of major damage from the storm, other than a tree falling down on the Main Street in Bridgewater that hit a power line and a phone, but it had been cleaned up and fixed later that morning.
Audubon County EMA Coordinator Tyler Thygesen said a grain bin in the southwest area of the county was damaged from the storm, and other parts of the county had minor tree damage- mainly limbs being blown off trees.