Splash Pad Donation

Ray and Carolyn Bruck donated $2,000 to the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee, and pictured with them are committee members Ali Pieken and Bailey Smith.

The Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee has received a $2,000 donation from Ray and Carolyn Bruck. There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address. For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.

