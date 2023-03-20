Mike Pence

(Photo courtesy of Robert Leonard)

Former President Mike Pence talks to reporters after a forum with Sen. Joni Ernst sponsored by the Bastion Institute.

 (Photo courtesy of Robert Leonard)

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in Des Moines on Saturday, said “no one is above the law,” but he also characterized a potential indictment against former President Donald Trump as “politically motivated” and “troubling.”

