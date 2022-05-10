A break in the weather last week provided an opening for field work to begin in earnest, a trend that should continue with hot weather forecast ahead and the season off to a slow start.
“A noticeable shift in the cool and wet weather pattern appears to have given farmers a much-needed window for planting this week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “In the days ahead, unseasonably hot temperatures and isolated chances of thunderstorms should allow farmers to make good progress.”
Last week began with rain and colder than normal temperatures, but farmers found the end of the week fair enough to resume planting row crops with 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 8, 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities also included spraying, when windy conditions allowed, and spreading manure.
Farmers made little progress last week, with just 14% of Iowa’s expected corn crop planted, at least two weeks behind both last year and the 5-year average. Seven percent of soybeans have been planted, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Seventy-two percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 17 days behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty-two percent of the oat crop has emerged, 12 days behind last year and 8 days behind normal.
The first hay condition rating of the season was 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 51 percent good and 7 percent excellent. Pasture conditions rated 43 percent good to excellent. Pasture and hay growth improved with slightly warmer temperatures. Livestock conditions were good, with calves growing well despite muddy feedlots and pastures.