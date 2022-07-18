ATLANTIC – Atlantic School officials are searching for employees including a third grade teacher, a Title I teacher for Schuler Elementary, two High School English Language Arts teachers, a math teacher, an ESL teacher and a High School/Middle School Media Specialist for the upcoming school year.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board last week the district is also looking for substitute teachers, whether it is hiring a long term substitute, using current staff, or asking retired teachers to fill in.
“We continue to work on filling positions for next year,” Barber said. “As mentioned last month, we will continue to actively pursue qualified candidates to serve our students in Atlantic until we are able to get them all filled. This could be before the first day, during the first semester, at the beginning of the next semester or not until next year.”
In May, the board approved slight pay increases for substitutes and seasonal employees. Barber recommended the increase, especially for substitute teachers, as an incentive to work in Atlantic.
“Since the pandemic and the shortage of substitutes, I’m recommending we increase our sub (pay) from $135 to $140 (per day),” Barber said during the May meeting.
Other recommendations included adding 50 cents per hour to substitute custodian, substitute grounds work/mower, substitute summer cleaning/painter, substitute food service worker, substitute secretary/clerical and substitute para educator pay. All would receive $13.50 per hour, except the food service worker, who would receive $12.50 per hour.