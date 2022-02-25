Iowa House and Senate lawmakers will vote on a plan that will replace the state’s income tax with a 3.9% flat tax for individuals following a compromise between Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday.
The bill will represents a compromise between a House Republican’s plan that called for a 4% flat tax in full effect by 2026 and the Senate Republican’s plan with a 3.6% rate that will be in effect by 2027.
The plan would be phased in over five years and gradually eliminate tax brackets until the 3.9% mark is reached for all taxpayers in 2027. It would also exempt retirement income like 401(k)s, pensions and IRAs from state taxes and overhaul some of Iowa’s corporate tax credits.
Ten states had some form of flat income tax as of Jan. 1, 2021, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.