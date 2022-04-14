Spring Celebration Market set for Friday

Produce in the Park’s Spring Celebration Market vendors are offering fresh, local, homemade Easter basket goodies and gifts, Easter dinner eats, holiday desserts, Spring decorations, beauty products, artwork, and more.
Spring Celebration Market is being held this Friday, April 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022 (just up the hill from the fairgrounds).
Spring Celebration Market offers both pre-ordering and in-person shopping. Preorders are being accepted through 11:55 PM Wednesday, April 13 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Spring Celebration Market Vendor Lineup: Produce, Meats, Eggs, Honey, Syrups, and More:
Bridgewater Farm - Organic meat, eggs, and produce; Brun Ko Farm - Microgreens, pork, beef, lamb, chicken, eggs, granola, honey, and more; Noble Provisions - Beef and pork; Ter-Bear Honey - Honey; Jenny's Jellies and Syrups - Syrups, jellies, and butters (Note: only preordered products are offered from this vendor. Preorders must be placed by 11:55 p.m. , Wednesday, April 13 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com)
Baked Goods and Desserts: Kringleman Pastries - Kringle and Danish Pastries; Lavender Lamb - Hand Painted Danish Shortbread Cookies, and homemade treats with Danish
flavor profiles; Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts - Cheesecakes, Pies, Ice Creamy Confections, and Flourless Chocolate Torte (Note: only preordered products are offered from this vendor. Preorders must be placed by 11:55 p.m. , Wednesday, April 13 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com); RuthE's BakerE Co. - Baked goods, including homemade bread, and dinner rolls, fudge and cookies; TJ's Kitchen - Wine Bread Pastries
Dinner at the market: A-Town Smokeshack -BBQ food to go; Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck - Italian food to go
Plants for Your Home Garden: Rolling Acres Farm - Starter plants for your home garden: herbs, flowers, food plants; Brun Ko Farm – “Lawn to Lunch” gardening bundle including seeds, transplants, videos, and tutorials to help you turn a section of your lawn into a vegetable garden.
Artists and Craft Vendors: Elizabeth Brittain Designs - Crafts; Johnna Joy Designs - Jewelry and art; Sweet Sisters Vegan - Vegan beauty products such as soaps; DezaRae Farm Soaps Goat Milk Soaps and other products; Dragonfly Creations - Candles, tarts, soaps, freshies, shave soap, beard oil, coasters, and artwork; Donna’s Jewelry - Jewelry and more; JD Crafters - Wood crafts including signs, cutting boards, coasters, trays, and other items made with a laser and CNC router; Sarah Selders - Art; Smudge - Candles and Bath and Body Products; Studio Samantha - Artwork, crafts, and more; Wud Bi Tek - Wood art and crafts, including CNC and laser carvings and cuttings
For the latest list of vendors visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Spring Celebration Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
For updates on Spring Celebration Market and other Produce in the Park events, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website and sign up for the market newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.