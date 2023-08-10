CASS COUNTY – Those who attended a community meeting at the Cass County Center of Iowa Western on Thursday said college officials are doing a great job on working with high school students including to get college credits prior to going to college, but also said that more choices for continuing education for adults would be helpful.
Meetings are being held in the different centers to get input to help the college with its strategic plan for the next several years, and organizers there were more people attending the meeting at the Cass County Center than previous meetings.
People said they liked having a campus in Atlantic, which gave opportunities to students here, but also those in other towns around the county. John Becker said one of his sons has had the opportunity to take a variety of classes at IWCC, and he will have 60 credits before he even starts his college career.
They said the campus looks clean and well taken care of, and the staff is friendly.
However, there were also comments that the center doesn’t have as big of a schedule as other centers, and many adults who need continuing education have to drive to another center to attend classes.
Cass County Supervisor Steve Green said one example was “Our EMTs are having to go to Harlan (for classes). It’s great what they’re doing for the high school kids, but we have adult skills out here that are greatly needed.”
Atlantic School Board member Jenny Williams said trade skills were important because a lot of people with those businesses were retiring.
“Several of our plumbers are getting old and retiring now,” Williams said, and also added that people were needed to work in electrical and carpentry businesses.
Promoting what classes are available was also important.
Organizers said all the comments from the meeting will be compiled and used for the college’s long term plan. Students who attend IWCC will be interviewed on their IWCC experience after classes start in a couple of weeks.