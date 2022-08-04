The rate of new coronavirus infections documented by the state in the past week sagged slightly and hospitalizations have waned, according to state and federal data.
Reported Iowa COVID cases, hospitalizations decline slightly
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- Time for a change
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Trial date set for Chiropractor accused of sexual abuse
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- A time of transition
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.