Community forum at IWCC on Aug. 10

CASS COUNTY – A community forum will be held at the Iowa Western Community College Cass County Center in Atlantic on Aug. 10 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for community input on what the center offers and what else they can provide.
The forum is part of a tour that is taking place on the main campus in Council Bluffs, and other centers in Harlan, Shenandoah and Clarinda, and is to help gather input for the college’s five and 10 year strategic enrollment initiatives as well as its vision. Community members, local employers, school district officials, community partners, faculty and staff are invited to attend.
“Iowa Western plays an important role throughout Southwest Iowa in developing programs to benefit students of all ages,” said Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney. “The listening tour will help guide the administration and board of trustees in its plan to take the college forward in the years ahead.”
The Cass County Center has been part of Iowa Western Community College since 1966. The Center moved to its current location at 705 Walnut in 2005 and serves Atlantic and the surrounding communities with a wide range of programming. Credit, Continuing Education classes, business and industry, GED, and ELL (English Language Learner) classes offer a variety of education for all types of learners.