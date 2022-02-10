CASS COUNTY– Most people think about Iowa’s caucus during a presidential race year, but this year, a recent transplant from Pennsylvania got to experience what exactly happens at caucus earlier this week.
Diya Nagaraj moved to Iowa in September, and attended the Cass County Democrats caucus Monday night. She said she was politically active when she lived in Pennsylvania, and wanted to continue that in Iowa.
“I volunteered for various political organizations (in Pennsylvania),” she said. “It was important to be as involved as I could in local and state (when I moved here). (And) I’m from a state where we don’t caucus so I also wanted to see what the entire process was like and learn more about how it worked.”
She said it was interesting to see people discussing issues on a grass roots level.
“Usually in Pennsylvania, we just show up at the polls on the day of the election, and that’s it. So it’s really interesting to see more of the grass roots involvement and see the democratic process from beginning (and then) to see the end in a few months.”
She said as a product of a public school in Pennsylvania, she wants to support public schools and teachers, and especially thinks it’s important to support a curriculum that tells the whole story of history.
“(We need a curriculum) that doesn’t try to hide our history and acknowledges and addresses it (because)I think revisionist history is dangerous,” she said.
As a daughter of immigrants, she believes it’s important to come up with a path to citizenship for people in the United States, and remember the words on the Statue of Liberty.
She also believes access to healthcare is “a right not a privilege,” and it should be affordable so people don’t have to choose between paying for it or paying for another necessity like food.
Nagaraj and Marlene Rush, a democrat from Atlantic, who also attended the caucus, volunteered to be new central committee members. Rush is originally from Walnut, but moved away for several years before moving to Atlantic.
“I like to be involved,” Rush said. “It’s our future. It’s everybody’s future. There’s too much at stake not to get involved.”
Overall, Rush thought the caucus was “very interesting,” and she wished people wouldn’t see the democratic party as the media characterizes it.
“I wish more people would look at the democratic party- not as the national media (shows us) but the down to earth, realistic hard working people that we are,” she said.
Both parties in Cass County held caucus to discuss platform issues, and elect officers for the party’s central committee that oversees party business throughout the year as well as elect delegates and alternates to attend the county convention in March.