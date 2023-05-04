Members of SHIFT ATL invite the public to their annual fund-raiser, Summer Soiree, Saturday July 15 on Fourth Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets. Guests can expect the same great experience as the past two years including a steak dinner, full bar and tons of fun. New this year will be live entertainment featuring Nashville band, Two Story Road!
SHIFT ATL announces Summer Soirée fund-raiser dinner
