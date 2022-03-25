CASS COUNTY – There will be at least two contested races at the county level in the June primary election with two candidates running for Cass County Attorney and another challenging John Hartkopf for the District 3 Supervisor seat.
Current Cass County Attorney Vanessa E Strazdas will seek reelection but will face a challenge from Pottawattamie County resident Jay W Mez. Both filed on March 22.
In the race for the District 3 Supervisor seat, Hartkopf will face challenger Wendy Richter who also filed on Tuesday.
Other candidates include Pat Erickson who is running for Edna Township Trustee.
Today is the last day to file for county positions including Attorney, Recorder, Treasurer, District 2 Supervisor District 3 Supervisor, township trustees and township clerks. As of early afternoon on Thursday, there were two township trustees positions- one for Edna and one for Union- with no candidates.
Those wanting to run for Agriculture Extension Council, Soil and Water Conservation District or Hospital Trustee positions have until Aug. 31 to file for the general election. There are five positions available for the Agriculture Extension Council, two available for the Soil and Water District and four positions for Hospital Trustee. Twenty-five signatures are required to file for the Agriculture Extension Council and Soil and Water Conservation District, and 50 signatures are required to file for Hospital Trustees.
Twenty-one signatures are required to file for board of supervisor’s seats for both Republicans and Democrats, and 50 signatures are required for Republicans to file for attorney, recorder and treasurer, while Democrats are required to have 45 signatures. Independents are required to have 50 signatures for all positions.