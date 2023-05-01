Students at Exira-EHK attending prom on Saturday participated in a Grand March prior to going to the Exira Events Center for the meal at 6:30 p.m. and the dance following from 8 to 11 a.m. The theme was “A Night in Athens.”
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- DRAKE RELAYS: CAM boys' SHR just misses finals cut
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- Cass Health awarded grant for new apprenticeship program for nursing careers
- Church members donate to splash pad, pool
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- DRAKE RELAYS: Breaking it down – the area's Drake qualifiers
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with The Little Cobbler
- Free Community Screening of "Chasing Childhood"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.