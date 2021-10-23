Wheelers win in first round of playoffs

AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers kicked off the 2021 Football Playoffs with a win over the Stanton- Essex Vikings Friday night 55-20 in Audubon.
The Vikings struck first, taking advantage of the Wheelers going fourth and out on their first drive. Stanton-Essex freshman Evan Gettler caught a pass, and was able to find the end zone with 7:06 left in the first quarter. On the next drive, Audubon senior Gavin Smith ran from Audubon’s 23-yard line to the end zone with 6:23 left in the first quarter. The score was Stanton-Essex 8, Audubon, 7.
Stanton-Essex would follow that up with a drive that would take most of the rest of the first quarter, ending with a run by Stanton-Essex senior Logan Roberts from Audubon’s 3-yard line. With 53 seconds left in the first quarter, the score was Stanton-Essex 14, Audubon 7.
Audubon would tie up the score in the second quarter at the 8:09 mark, and pull ahead at the 3:43 mark, courtesy of touchdowns by Smith. They would end the half with a 42-yard field goal, making the score Audubon 24, Stanton-Essex 14.
Stanton-Essex would strike first in the second half, getting their final score of the game thanks to a run by senior Carter Johnson. Smith, senior Brandon Wessel and senior Carter Andreasen found the end zone in the second half, and another field goal made the final score Audubon 55, Stanton-Essex 20.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks said while Stanton-Essex came out strong, Audubon was able to get back into their rhythm, and come out with a win.
“They came out,” he said. “They were ready to go from the shot. It was kind of back and forth early. We settled in a little bit, and the second half, it took care of itself.There's a lot to take away from the positive side. There's plenty to take away that we can clean up.”
He said as the playoffs continue, the competition is going to get tougher.
“This is a top 15, top 20 type team,” he said. “Next week I anticipate getting a top 10 type team. We're going to have to play better as you go down the road. Every week you're going to get a tougher opponent.”