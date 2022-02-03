ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors tabled a COVID funding request from the Matura Neighborhood Center Tuesday morning, citing the need for more information.
The center is part of the Matura Action Corporation, which serves Adair, Madison, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties and provides services for low income families ranging from help with utilities, rent and clothing, and has an office in Greenfield.
The request was $45,000, and one concern was the lack of detail about how the funds would be used.
“I would like to see it broken down into what (they want to use the money for), instead of just giving them $45,000,” Board Chairman Matt Wedemeyer said.
Another concern was if the funds would be used for building improvements, and officials decided not to have an office in Adair County.
“The other (requests) we’ve talked about doing — they’re (from) in Adair County and we know they’re going to stay here,” Board member John Twombly said. “ If we drop money in (the building Matura uses), they could decide to close it at any time. That’s the thing that I’m hesitant about (when it comes to the funding request).”
However, Board member Jodie Hoadley said it was important to support the center because residents frequently use its services.
“We are all fortunate enough not to have to use the services that come through that neighborhood center, but we have a large population from Adair County that does have to use it,” Hoadley said.
The board also received a request from Wallace Centers of Iowa for $117,415 to help with farmhouse renovations, educational signage and geothermal greenhouse. The board didn’t discuss this request.
The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments, and Adair County is expected to receive $1.3 million. Some of the items the board has approved includes digitizing county records, rock for roads, parks and wildlife areas, replacing restrooms in parks, geothermal system at the museum, and equipment, supplies,salaries and benefits for public health.