AUDUBON — When this year’s Celebrate Audubon Citizen of the Year filled out a questionnaire recently she said, “Volunteering is my passion, and I try to make Audubon County a place for all to enjoy.” She has touched many lives in the area, just doing what she loves to do.
Chris Jensen was named the Citizen of the Year award at Celebrate Audubon this year, and got another surprise along with it, thanks to hard working friends and family — her daughter Molly came in from Washington D.C. and presented a bouquet of flowers to her.
She said she was totally surprised when her name was announced. “I had no idea,” she said. “My family and friends kept a wonderful secret.”
She said nothing clued her in or spoiled the secret. “I didn’t even think about it,” she said. She had attended a Celebrate Iowa event a couple years ago, when the fairboard was being honored so when they were asked to go because Kennedy Rohe was being honored, she didn’t think anymore of it.
She was surprised when they called her name, but even more when a familiar face came forward with a bouquet of flowers: her daughter Molly was on hand for the presentation — and had come all the way from Washington, D.C. Having Molly there, Chris said, was very special.
Over the years she’s done a lot for the community and that resulted in a number of nominations.
She’s been active in her church, giving kids a positive role model. She initiated the Operation Christmas Child program, seeking donations and packing over 160 boxes.
She taught school for 36 years, doing a lot to enrich the lives of her students, especially through Character Counts.
“Over 700 lives have been molded by our honoree. It’s impossible to name even half of the committees and projects that were headed by this person during those years. A favorite may have been when, every spring, the windows of the high school library were adorned with photos, artwork, letters and assignments of former students who were graduating,” one person nominating Chris said. She has also taken Junior High and High School students to the Iowa Summit for volunteerism, and helped develop the Audubon County Teens Volunteer Organization.
When it comes to volunteering, she said how many hours a week she’s busy depends on the time of year. She is very involved with her PEO group, and will be president of the organization this year.
She and her husband are deeply involved in the Audubon County Fair.
“My husband is the president of the fairboard,” she said, “And I’m a Friend of the Fair.”
She spends a lot of time in the office, and is often so busy she barely gets to step out to see the fair.
She said she appreciates those who wrote letters nominating her for the award. “A lot were my PEO sisters and teacher friends. “I appreciate them thinking of me, very much,” she said.
“It was a wonderful honor, and I will continue to do what I do, as long as I am able,” Chris said.