Moore to run again for state office

Representative Tom Moore officially filed papers last week to run for his seat in the state house.
Moore said he just started his seventh year in office, and decided to run again because he enjoyed the work he’s doing.
“This is my seventh year, and I’m really enjoying it, and I believe everything we’re doing for Iowa is making a better place to live and I just want to stay a part of it,” Moore said.
Moore said due to redistricting, this district has changed slightly.
“Right now I have most of all of Cass County, all of Adams County, all of Union County and a little bit of Pott County,” Moore said. “(But it will change to) all of Cass County, all of Montgomery County, and a little over half of Page County, which will include Shenandoah, but not Clarinda. It’s interesting to have a little bit of change and obviously I’ll be representing some different people, but still representing a number of people especially in Cass County that I’ve represented for the past six years.”
He also believes he’s done a good job in the position.
“I think I represented the district very well. And I think I have done a pretty good job representing my district, especially on education issues and human resource issues,” he said
Moore officially filed on March 14.