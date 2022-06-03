ATLANTIC - Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett asked residents Wednesday to do a better job of keeping up their property after noting that over 43 nuisance violations were found during a recent inspection.
Garrett told the City Council that she and Code Enforcement Officer Kiris Erickson conducted 31 inspections earlier in the day and subsequently found an additional 12 violations.
“Our code inspections had 31 complaints to follow up today - during the inspections there were 12 more violations found,” she said. “Thirty-one and twelve are way too many.
We are asking you as a city to please do your part in maintaining your property.”
Garrett added that residents can also file a complaint with the city.
“We are trying to work with you. But with that I will also say, that you are free to submit a complaint and or concern. But please with the understanding that we have a process that we must work through.”
She also encouraged residents who need it to seek help from friends and neighbors to avoid possible fines from the city.