Wickmans named Angels of Christmas

ATLANTIC – Erich and Tammy Wickman were named Angels of Christmas during a presentation on Thursday at their business Wickman Chemical. The award is given to individuals who symbolize the true meaning of Christmas, and presented by Cass Health and the Atlantic Chamber.
The couple was nominated by their employees in part for their clay pigeon shooting competition fund-raiser, in which 100% of the proceeds go to the Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization (APCCO). That organization uses its proceeds for activities, such as a zoo trip, a campout and this past weekend’s events — Family Dreams Christmas and Shop with a Cop- which are organized by officers from the Atlantic Police Department and Atlantic Police Reserves.
“The Wickman’s spend many hours over several weeks preparing for and hosting the clay pigeon shooting competition,” employees said in the nomination letter. “They provide the shooting range, target throwers, clay targets, event insurance and staff. During the shoot, when a participant would run out of shotgun shells, Erich would just give them a box of his shells. If a shooter is having difficulty with their shotgun — no need to miss out on the competition — just use Erich’s.”
The Wickman’s hosted another fund-raising shoot this year for the Cass County Republican Party, and part of those proceeds also went to APCCO.
The employees said the couple is generous to them, offering lunches during the work day, along with fun trips and outings, and willing to help those facing personal struggles.
“The Wickman’s are generous to people experiencing difficult circumstances,” employees said. “Anyone who is downtrodden in one way or another who encounters the Wickman’s is the beneficiary of their kindness.”
The award was presented to the Wickmans by Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson on behalf of Cass Health and the Atlantic Chamber.