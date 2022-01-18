ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider the final approval of a new redistricting plan that, officials say, includes only minor changes to the current plan.
The plan was initially approved in a special meeting on Jan. 3, but because the city did not have the proper quorum to waive the second and third readings for the ordinance. That put the city technically past the state deadline.
But state officials have told the city that, since the maps were completed, that they only needed to submit the ordinance once officially approved following Wednesday night’s meeting.
“To get the ordinance adopting the map to the Secretary of State’s Office as soon as possible, the Council will need to suspend the rules that requires three separate readings of the ordinance at three separate meetings. This is allowed under Iowa Code Section 380.3.,” City Administrator John Lund states in the agenda packet. “To do this, a Council member must move to suspend the rules for three readings, have a second, and receive three-fourths of the votes of the full Council, which would be six of seven members of the Council.”
The plan itself includes only minor changes mostly — primarily in the Fourth and Fifth wards. State law requires that voting districts are realigned every 10 years following the new census.
Changes to the Atlantic map included an area of the Fourth ward in the Brookridge and Cherry Street area into the Fifth Ward along with some minor readjustments in the First, Second and Third Wards.
“There weren’t a lot of changes — just changing a block or two here and there,” Atlantic City Clerk/Treasurer Barb Barrick said.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.