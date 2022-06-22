ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night that the Hawkeye 10 Conference Board voted to offer online tickets to Hawkeye 10 competitions and increase the cost of tickets by $1.
Barber said the online tickets would be one option for patrons, but the conference board also voted to offer a “point of sale” option, which would allow the districts to sell tickets other ways, such as with cash. Barber said he would not be in favor of only having online tickets.
“Throughout these discussions, I have been clear with the High School Administration I would not support 100-percent online purchasing,” Barber said in his report.
He also said the conference board voted to raise the price of tickets from $5 to $6, due to increasing official fees and lower attendance at competitions.
“Prices have remained the same for a number of years, and many school districts have seen attendance go down and official fees increase annually,” he said in his report.
In other business, Barber said he would have a risk assessment done as part of the Governor’s Safety Program, which will provide vulnerability risk assessments free of charge for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings in the state and create a School Safety Improvement Fund with up to $50,000 available per school building to implement recommended safety measures. Barber plans to continue to work in this area, including reviewing the Emergency Operation Plan and ensuring staff is aware and trained on active shooter procedures.
He also said the district continues to look for staff, including a third-grade classroom teacher at Washington Elementary. Title I teacher at Schuler Elementary. ESL teacher (new position), Middle School/High School Librarian/Digital Citizenship teacher, two High School Language Arts Teachers, and a High School Math Teacher.