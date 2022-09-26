Atlantic has entered the Iowa Cities Walking Challenge as part of Iowa’s Oct. 5 Healthiest State Walk. However, to be counted in the challenge, all walk participants must be registered by midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (tonight). To register for a walk visit http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk/. To incentivize walk participation and registration, area businesses and organizations are donating door prizes. Winners will be drawn from all people who have registered for the walk by midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

