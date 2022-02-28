Massena Firefighters called to grass fire near 72464 770th Street, according to scanner traffic. Fire is said to be small and not near any buildings.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A variety of local performers sang and played holiday music on Sunday night at the First Church of Christ.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW wins district tile over Exira-EHK
- Area Police Reports
- "Corky" Brown Girls Basketball Memorial Scholarship
- Attempted murder trial delayed
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings stunned by West Harrison
- PREP ARCHERY: Trojans have busy weekend as regular season nears close
- Knights of Columbus Fish Fry meals start March 4
- Bringing Back the Bulls: PRCA Rodeo coming to Atlantic
- Fatal accident in Carroll County
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING MEET: Stutzman wins state title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.