The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, January 18 with Judy Phippen and Ginger Thomas as hostesses. Thirteen members and 2 guests were present.
Activities Coordinator, Gabby Petersen, said she needed more volunteers to help with wine and cheese nights. The annual Valentines Cake Party will be February 16 at 2:00 p.m. and volunteers are needed to serve.
Jessie Schilds from Shift ATL presented the program. She explained that Shift ATL was originally started for the purpose of enhancing and improving Atlantic. The funding comes from Community Betterment Grants and donations. Their first project was the former Downtowner restaurant. The downstairs is finished for commercial space and the upstairs is a 2 bedroom Air B & B. They are currently planning a mural for the wall and an outdoor patio. There second project is a house at 608 Hazel.
President Kathy Hayes called the business meeting to order and secretary Judy Phippen read the minutes and took roll call.
The hostesses for the February 15th meeting are Lorene Aldag and Kathy Nelson. Volunteers serving coffee January 21 is Kathy Hayes; January 28 is Judy Phippen; February 4 is Judy Phippen and Kathy Nelson; and February 11 is Lorene Aldag and Carol Waters