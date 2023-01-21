Nichols Farms inducted into American Angus Association Heritage Foundation

(photo courtesy American Angus Association)

Nichols Farm, represented here by Dave Nichols, was inducted into the American Angus Association Heritage Foundation last November.

 (photo courtesy American Angus Association)

Nichols Farms was honored with induction into the American Angus Association® Heritage Foundation at the 2022 Angus Convention held in Salt Lake City, Utah, in November 2022.

