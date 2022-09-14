AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors and Audubon County Memorial Hospital officials tentatively agreed Tuesday to write up a contract between the two entities to fund patient transport by ambulance provided by the city of Panora, and that the public health office would be housed in the hospital.

