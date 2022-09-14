AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors and Audubon County Memorial Hospital officials tentatively agreed Tuesday to write up a contract between the two entities to fund patient transport by ambulance provided by the city of Panora, and that the public health office would be housed in the hospital.
Audubon Supervisors, hospital tentatively agree to ambulance transport project
