Three people dead, two injured in Friday accident

Three people died and two were injured in a two-vehicle accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 71 and Troublesome Creek Road.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Michael Adam Warnaca, 43, of Exira, Erick William Kerkman, 46, of North Liberty and 15-year-old female from North Liberty died in the accident. A 10-year-old male juvenile from Exira and a 12-year-old male juvenile were injured.
Warnaca was driving a 1999 Fod F350 north bound on Highway 71, and Kerkman was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry south bound on Highway 71, both near Troublesome Creek Road. For unknown reasons, Warnaca's vehicle crossed the center line and hit Kerkman's vehicle head on. Kerkman's vehicle came to rest in the west ditch facing west, and Warnaca's vehicle rolled onto its passenger side and came to rest on the west shoulder facing west. Warnaca and the 10-old-year male juvenile were not wearing seat belts, and Kerkman, the 15-year-old female juvenile and the 12-year-old male juvenile were wearing seat belts.
Warnaca, Kerkman, and the 15-year-old female were transported to the State Medical Examiner by staff from Schmidt Funeral Home. The 10-year-old male juvenile was transported to Cass County Medical Center by members of Cass County EMS, and the 12-year-old male juvenile was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by members of Cass EMS.
Iowa State Patrol Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, and the accident investigation is ongoing.