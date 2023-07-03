WIOTA – In 1973, Wiota residents celebrated the town’s centennial, and part of that celebration included burying a time capsule. During the town’s recent 150th celebration, the capsule was dug up, and family members of one of the people who originally buried the capsule — Mervin Taylor- attended to watch the reveal.
Jolee Taylor Frisbee-Taylor’s daughter- said while she doesn’t remember seeing it buried, she remembered collecting items for the capsule.
“They (buried) it at the centennial in 1973,” she said. “I remember collecting things (to go into it) including pictures and mementos.”
There were photos, minutes from the centennial committee meetings, an ad for vehicles, and a centennial coin that was donated by Lawrence Havens, and signatures of residents, who had the opportunity to pay to sign their name on a paper that would be placed in the capsule.
Frisbee lives in Minnesota, has a brother who lives in Arizona and had another brother who passed away, but was living in Nebraska, so they all moved away from the area, but there was talk of getting together in Wiota for a family reunion at some point.
She said her parents told her and other family members, “In 50 years, we’re not going to be here when they dig this capsule up, but hopefully some of you can get back.”
Frisbee said she was contacted by Julie Plowman- one member of the committee that organized the 150th celebration- to come back to be part of the reveal. She said it was likely they were going to come back to Wiota for the celebration anyway, but “the invitation was especially nice.”
“As it turned out there were children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren who were present for the reveal,” she said.
Ross Havens, another committee member, explained members decided to dig up the capsule prior to the celebration to make sure it was actually there because they heard of situations in which a time capsule was not found when residents went to dig it up. Members found it, but it was not what they expected.
“They encased it in a solid hunk of 3 X 3 X 2 concrete and 6 X 6 PVC pipe,” Havens said.
Heavy machinery was used to remove it from the ground, and several volunteers swung a hammer at the concrete to break it apart.
Committee members laminated all the papers inside and placed them and all the photos and their captions in a display in the fire station during the celebration for people to view.
Frisbee said not only was she excited about seeing the time capsule opened, she was excited to come back to the place she used to call home.
“We haven’t lived there for years, but it will always be home,” she said.
She said the whole event, which included everything from a tractor ride to a flea market to a parade to live music to food to displays of Wiota history was great and she gave organizers a lot of praise for putting it all together.
“I think the people that planned all the festivities-everything they did- I thought they did a tremendous job,” she said.