AVOCA – After voters in the AHSTW School District passed a nearly $13 million bond Tuesday, school officials will start the design process next year to add four additional classrooms, and renovate other rooms into classrooms.
AHSTW Superintendent Darrin Jones said school officials were “excited” that residents voted for the bond to fund the project.
“It will help us create a new wing for our building for career technology, so for shop, for an ag classroom, for FCS (family consumer science) program, and that frees us up to be able to remodel and renovate other portions of our building to create additional classrooms,” Jones said Thursday. “So with our shop moving, we’ll be able to renovate our shop into two or three classrooms. So then that creates classroom space throughout our pre-K-12 facility.”
Jones said he has been with the district for about four years, and discussions about facility needs started after he had been there for a year. The district completed a facility study, and school officials held online and in person meetings about the bond vote and the best way to upgrade their facilities. School officials continue to work with the firm that completed the facility study on project plans, and design of the project is expected to start in January.