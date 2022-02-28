GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board approved bids last week to replace the gym floor and bleachers in the middle school gym.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the floor in the gym was getting to the point that it needed to be replaced.
“Currently, the floor is like a rubberized surface and it has not stood up to the test of time,” Henrichs said.
He said the surface would go from rubberized to a wood tile, and the board approved a bid of approximately $67,000 for it.
Henrichs also said because the bleachers would have to be moved to install the tile, and they needed to be repaired or replaced, the board approved a bid of approximately $56,000 to replace the bleachers.
The work is expected to be done this summer.
Henrichs said there was also discussion about making improvements to the baseball field, including replacing the playing surface, fixing a raised spot between the infield and the outfield that could be a hazard to the players and adding a water irrigation system. However, he said,
“We ran into a problem with that because there is currently not enough water pressure to adequately allow that irrigation system to function.”
Henrichs said the board decided to table those projects until Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus could research some ways to improve that water pressure. He said if those projects do get approved any work would not be done until after the upcoming baseball season.