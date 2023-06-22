With temperatures in the high 80’s and low 90’s this week, Sunnyside Pool is likely a popular place to stay cool, and lifeguards there have been busy making sure they are prepare in case of an emergency. The group recently held training, including extrication of a pool patron. Pictured are some of the lifeguards who participated in the recent training, and all lifeguards working this season include Chloe Anderson, Audrianna Bayona, Parker Brock, Moreno Castro, Drew Engler, Aiden Flathers, Lydia Greiman, Hailey Huffman, Mariah Huffman, Jersey Phippen, Kelsey Pross, Alex Sampson, Joy Smith and Marissa Wheeler.
featured
Safe in the water
Tags
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man charged with animal neglect in case of starved dog
- Missy (Worth) Goergen earns Trojan Softball Hall of Fame spot
- Area Church Services
- Area Police Reports
- 50th Wedding Anniversary
- Accident on Interstate closes lanes Sunday
- PREP SOFTBALL: Sixth-inning rally lifts Trojans past Rams
- Changes to zoning ordinance fails first reading
- Atlantic FFA competes in Iowa FFA Agricultural Mechanics & Technology CDE
- The meaning of our flag
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.