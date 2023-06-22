With temperatures in the high 80’s and low 90’s this week, Sunnyside Pool is likely a popular place to stay cool, and lifeguards there have been busy making sure they are prepare in case of an emergency. The group recently held training, including extrication of a pool patron. Pictured are some of the lifeguards who participated in the recent training, and all lifeguards working this season include Chloe Anderson, Audrianna Bayona, Parker Brock, Moreno Castro, Drew Engler, Aiden Flathers, Lydia Greiman, Hailey Huffman, Mariah Huffman, Jersey Phippen, Kelsey Pross, Alex Sampson, Joy Smith and Marissa Wheeler.

