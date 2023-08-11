DeSantis says reversing U.S. decline is top priority

ATLANTIC – Governor Ron DeSantis said a top priority for him if he is elected president is to reverse the decline the United States is in, and get the nation on a better path.
“We’ve seen decline in the economy, decline in culture and decline in our nation’s military strength,” he said. “ I will fix that, and I will get the nation on a fundamentally better path.”
DeSantis made a campaign stop in Atlantic on Friday morning on the patio area of the Downtowner Restaurant.
He said it’s important to fix the economy especially for members of the middle class because the county can’t function if there isn’t a strong middle class.
“We just need the economy to focus on the middle class and being able to raise a family again- Because it’s becoming cost prohibitive. And if it doesn’t work- if you’re working hard, and you can’t afford a home and car and to raise kids- this country is not going to work.”
He also said it’s important to strengthen the military to deter conflict.
DeSantis said his “blue collar roots” experience, his fighting in Iraq along Navy Seals, his experience of being a father of three children and knowing the importance of parent’s rights, and his work as the governor of Florida make him the best candidate for the job.
“I have a record of success as Governor of Florida that has been second to none,” he said. “Everything I promised I would do, I’ve done. I’ll take all of those experiences, and I’ll be a leader and fighter for people.”