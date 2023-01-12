Lots of factors will determine what farm income is in 2023

(NT File Photo)

Lots of factors will determine what farm income will be like in 2023.

 (NT File Photo)

As the year starts, there are predictions that farm income will increase, but ISU Farm Management Specialist Tim Christensen said it really depends if producers have good yields, and crop prices stay the same.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos