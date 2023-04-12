CASS COUNTY – Members of Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) gave recognition awards Tuesday night during its annual meeting at the Cass County Community Center to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health and Vermeer Corporation.
CADCO recognizes YMCA, Cass Health, Vermeer Corporation
