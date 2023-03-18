Park Board to discuss Sunnyside Pool rates, improvements

Improvements and rates for Sunnyside Pool (pictured when it had closed for the season in 2020) will be discussed during the March 20 Atlantic Park Board meeting.

ATLANTIC – Sunnyside Pool will be front and center at the next Atlantic Park Board meeting — set for March 20 — as pool rates and possible improvements will be discussed.

