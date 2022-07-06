AUDUBON COUNTY – Residents of Audubon County will have better looking roadsides and ditches after the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a mower for the roadside department Tuesday.
Roadside staff have been using a mower that attaches to a skid loader, but they have been dealing with numerous problems with it, including last week when it stopped working again even after the motor was rebuilt.
“The last time (it was rebuilt, the person) took it completely apart,” Weed Commission Kent Grabill said. “It went out again last week. And the parts (will cost) $2,300.”
Grabill thought a new mower should be purchased because there was no guarantee the current one would work even if new parts were purchased and installed. He looked for similar mowers, and found one in a dealership in Carroll. The staff there offered it to county officials for $5,950, with $1,000 off to trade in the current motor. However, Grabill said, funds for a new mower were not included in the roadside budget.
The board agreed that was an important piece of equipment, and thought the budget could be amended.
“I know it’s not in the budget, but that’s an important piece of equipment (for the department),” Board member Rick Thompson said.