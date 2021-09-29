The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were hosted by Desiree Hoye, owner/photographer of Heart of Hoye Photography, on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. The Ambassadors joined Desiree and her husband Anthony in celebrating the opening of the new photography studio located at 404 Main Street in Griswold.
Desiree Hoye has always had a natural eye for taking photos and designing, but it wasn’t until a friend asked if she would take engagement photos that she truly took hold of her gift for photography. Fast-forward to summer of this year when she officially opened a studio of her own. Desiree shared that the studio allows her to create a warm and welcoming environment for sessions in conjunction with her many outdoor settings.
Desiree takes pride in her ability to connect quickly with the individuals/ families which allows everyone to feel comfortable and at ease. This connection paired with a calm environment allows Desiree to catch true emotion and candid moments during any engagement, wedding, family, or newborn session.
Heart of Hoye Photography is located at 404 Main Street in Griswold.
For more information contact heartofhoyephoto@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page,