ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved an agreement for the master contract with the Atlantic Education Association Wednesday that includes a 4% increase in base wage and a one time payment of $1,000 for certified teachers, guidance counselors, mental health professionals and nurses employed with the district as of Sept. 1 equally distributed over the 12 month period.
featured
Atlantic School Board approves association agreement, contracts
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- PREP TRACK: Area girls' leaders
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- PREP TRACK: Area boys' leaders
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Help Iowa DNR expand walleye collection data
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Track, records and tennis
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Belle Berg, junior, Atlantic girls' golf
- AREA PREP REPORT: Atlantic tennis splits with Clarinda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.