ATLANTIC – Cindy Axne said Iowans like hard working people who get things done, and that will translate into votes for her at the ballot box in November.
“As a representative and an Iowan, I know what Iowans like — they just like hard workers who get jobs done for them and don’t politicize everything,” Axne said during a stop at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. “ There’s enough folks who realize that I’ve been working hard for them that they’ll come out. So I feel good because I know nothing but working hard for these communities, and I think that’s going to show itself at the ballot box.”
Axne is currently in a close race with Republican challenger Zack Nunn, who leads in the most recent polls by the slimmest of margins, 49% to 48%.
The race is getting a lot of national attention with Democrats holding a slim majority in the House of Representatives.
“It’s one of the top two toughest races in the nation,” Axne said. “That’s why there’s so much attention being placed on it. Basically they consider this seat to be the bellwether because the way the seat goes they believe the way Congress is going to go.”
Axne spoke for about 20 minutes detailing the work she was doing in Congress in front of about 10 people. She highlighted her work on the Invest to Protect Act,” a bill she introduced that will “create a new grant program for police departments with fewer than 125 officers.”
It’s important because there is so much competition for grant funds, and rural areas are struggling to get officers. The grant funds can help to recruit and retain officers, including offering sign on or retention bonuses.
“Those who write grants know we’re competing against New York, we’re competing against Chicago, L.A., San Francisco, Dallas, even Des Moines for these grants,” Axne said. “And we can’t get enough police officers or sheriffs out into many of our rural communities. And I know far too many chiefs that are ready to retire, and yet there’s a four person force and there’s only two of them on there (so they can’t retire).”
The bill will allow funding for training and programs to help officers with mental health, and make the application easier to complete. She urged people to call their Senator to encourage them to bring up the bill because it had already passed in the House with bipartisan support.
Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue said city officials have offered hiring incentives, and grant funds could be helpful, but city officials only have so much money in their budget.
“The city’s been great with allowing us to have a hiring incentive, but that still stretches (the budget) pretty thin,” Hogue said.
Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith also chimed in on grant funds, saying she felt southwest Iowa was overlooked, and much of funds were awarded to projects in the Des Moines area or eastern Iowa.
“I just feel a lot of grants for projects that are being applied for here get overlooked, and it’s all being sent to Des Moines and east,” Smith said.
Beyond offering the intent to protect bill, Axne said discussed how the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will save the average person money, especially if they take prescription drugs.
“What we’re trying to do to is put money back into people’s pockets,” Axne said. “Your seniors here are going to get savings into their pockets immediately because of capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month. Capping out of pocket expenses at $2,000 a year so on average that will save your citizens $1,000 a year because in Iowa we spend $3,000 on average out of pocket on prescription drugs. That $1,000 will be spent in Atlantic or Cass County.”
People can also get savings of up to $14,000 if they make home energy upgrades, such as adding solar panels or getting a new hot water heater, thanks to the act.
Axne said voters appreciate hearing what she is accomplishing because it’s improving their lives.
“I feel good when I come out to towns like this and talk about the issues that I’ve been working on, and hearing from folks from here saying — ‘thank you’ because this is working and this is working,” Axne said.