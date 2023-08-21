The band “On The Fritz” came to Atlantic Saturday night to entertain Atlantic alumni and more as part of the Smackdown After Dark. Atlantic Alumni hold an event- known as Smack Down- in which different classes compete against each other in a golf tournament during the day, and both the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and the Nishna Hills Golf Club Courses are used. Evening entertainment, including the band, food trucks and a beer garden, are offer to the alumni and the general public at Sunnyside Park that evening.
"On The Fritz" entertains at Smackdown After Dark
Jennifer Nichols
