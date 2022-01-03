ATLANTIC — The much discussed and long delayed plan to make improvements to Bull Creek in Atlantic may have new life thanks to nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the city is expecting to receive.
The city has long claimed the creek posed a danger to individuals and property and over the past several years has taken a number of steps including relining part of the storm sewer system that runs under the downtown area, in an effort to address the issues.
In 2016, the city issued $990,000 in bonds for a plan to bury the exposed part of the creek south of Fifth Street to 17th Street which officials say has become a hazard due to erosion and the fact that it runs alongside a city park. Officials feared that children playing in the park could fall into the creek and be injured.
But after a review of the plan by the Army Corp of Engineers, costs soared to nearly $4 million - all but dooming the plan.
But the plan may now have new life thanks to $974,157.58 from ARPA which could be used to finance 98. 87% of the project rather than raising the Storm Water Utility fee to pay for the project.
“Our storm water utility is one of the most unpopular fees of the City and has not been raised since 2013, its fund balance is stagnant, and it is really not in a position to do much because much of it is financing the 2016 Bond that was to pay for the original Bull Creek Project, before the US Army Corp of Engineers declared our little man-made creek as a “waterway of the United States” and quadrupled the cost of the project,” City Administrator John Lund said in information provided to City Council members. “Once the final rules were becoming clearer on definitions of the various terms of the ARPA Funding…Bull Creek was the natural fit, especially after all the work done to try and get this project done since 2016.”
In addition to concerns of injuries to children playing near the creek in nearby parks, erosion along the creek has also posed maintenance problems and has resulted in damage to city mowers.
There are 36 homes that abut Bull Creek, totaling $4,908,600 in assessed value, with the average home costing $136,354.
Some of the improvements being discussed included creating “off-site” detention areas to decrease the flow, installing “stilling” basins to reduce the stream’s energy during flooding and burying a section of stream between 14th and 17th street.
The Council is expected to consider the idea during its regular meeting Wednesday night. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at city hall.