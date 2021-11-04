ATLANTIC — Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Wednesday that initial meetings with the city’s recently hired retail recruiter are going well and a list of potential businesses to target should be coming soon.
In August, the city agreed to pay $40,000 — with $5,000 being split between the Chamber and CADCO — to hire the firm Retail Coach to recruit and strengthen the retail business in the community. Lund said Wednesday that after meeting with company officials recently he is optimistic about the progress being made and the quality of the information the city is receiving..
“The meeting went very well,” Lund said, “I’m absolutely in love with their database.”
According to Lund, the city’s “trade area” — or the number of people who shop in Atlantic equaled 33,189 residents with from Adair, Casey, Walnut, Elk Horn, Audubon, and Avoca being the most frequent visitors. That information comes from cell phone data gathered by the company.
The city’s busiest shopping day, according to the data, was the Fourth of July with the day after Christmas and late January being the slowest times. Not surprisingly, the age of the city’s population was considered “not great” but Lund noted it was not unusual for a rural community.
Types of companies that might be interested in relocating here included motor vehicles and supplies, pet and pet supplies, musical instruments, gas stations, all restaurants, except bars, while clothing and clothing accessory stores were not seen as a good fit. But Lund added that company officials were looking more closely into why that was.
Lund said that two businesses, a sporting goods store and a shoe store scored the best.
“We had an apparel and shoe company that was nearly a perfect fit,” Lund said.
Chick-Fil-A also scored high, but added the company was not currently expanding in Iowa.
Lund said the next step was for the company to begin filtering through the high scores and see which companies would be the best to reach out to.
Lund added that at some point he hoped to set up a meeting with company officials and local businesses.