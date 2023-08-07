AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, August 12th rain or shine and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s cooperation with street closures.
Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed for parking beginning at 5 AM this Saturday, Aug. 12th, for AtlanticFest activities. The Chamber asks residents to have their vehicles removed from the following areas or the vehicle will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Below is a list of street closures approved by the City of Atlantic.
• Chestnut Street (both lanes) from 2nd Street to 7th Street until 6:00 PM
• 6th Street (both lanes) from Walnut to Chestnut until 6:00 PM
• 6th Street (both lanes) from Chestnut to Poplar until 6:00 PM
• 5th Street from Chestnut to ½ block east of the alley before the Post Office until 6:00 PM
• 5th Street from Chestnut to Poplar Street until 6:00 PM
• 4th Street from Chestnut to ½ block east right before the alley until 6:00 PM
• 4th Street from Chestnut to Poplar Street until 6:00 PM
• 3rd Street from Walnut to Poplar until 6:00 PM
• Walnut and Poplar will remain open
“We are thankful for cooperation and partnership amongst residents and businesses that occupy downtown. We know it’s a bit of an inconvenience, but it helps make this one-day event run a lot smoother when we all work together to welcome a few thousands guests downtown,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
AtlanticFest will include free entertainment, car show, motorcycle show, road race, bags tournament, food vendors, crafters and family games. To register for any activity, visit www.atlanticiowa.com, email chamber@atlanticiowa.com, or call the Chamber office at 712-243-3017.