Bearings business opens in Atlantic

Bearings Plus, offering bearings, belts and more, opened in Atlantic about three weeks ago at 510 E Third Street.
The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the business on Thursday, and met Jill and Darrin Munch, who own and operate the business. Jill is originally from Brayton, Darrin is originally from Exira, and the couple now reside in Exira. Jill is the Director of Nurses at the Exira Care Center, and Darrin has been working in bearing sales for over 25 years. The two decided to open the store here to help serve the southwest Iowa area.
The business is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and expects to expand hours in the future, especially to serve people in the agriculture industry.