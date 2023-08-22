Atlantic welcomes new teachers, staff

The Atlantic Rotary Club welcomed new teachers and staff from the Atlantic School District during its meeting on Tuesday. Principals, including new Atlantic Middle School Principal Casey Pelzer, introduced new teachers and staff. Pictured (front row, left to right) Aya Hamanaka, Mikayla Stockhaus, Jessica Bacariza, Oran Perkins, Kirstin Blake, Maria Pearson, Christina Simonton and Hannah Alff; and (back row) Naela Thornton, Julie Van Maanen, Jim Brauer, Nathan Block, Jeremy Blake, Pelzer, Ashley Gacke, Megan Anderson and Jennifer Weisenborn. Thanks to Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay for setting up the photo. 

