ATLANTIC – A meeting to discuss what improvements the public would like to see at Sunnyside Pool will be held tonight at 5 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.
Park Board Member Jolene Smith said last month she spoke with Atlantic City Manager John Lund and Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick on the topic and they suggested discussing improvements sooner rather than later so a plan and costs can be determined. Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said last month he has had officials from four different companies look at Sunnyside Pool, and are willing to draw concepts and give prices for improvements. He said the concepts will help spur discussion from the public on what they want to see when it comes to improvements, and also help determine the cost.
This meeting comes just after the Atlantic Park Board approved last month not renewing an agreement with the Nishna Valley Family YMCA to manage Sunnyside Pool. Rasmussen said if city officials manage the pool, then they have more control over wages and the lifeguards duties.
“The plan is we’re going to give you a bigger kick back in your hourly wage, but your expectations are to replace a few bolts, clean the bathrooms, make sure the soap dispensers are full,” Rasmussen said last month during the park board meeting.