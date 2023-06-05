Co-workers, friends remember former AMS Principal

ATLANTIC – It was a surprising and sad weekend for friends and former co-workers of former Atlantic Middle School Principal Todd Roecker.
Roecker, who died unexpectedly Friday, had made a mark on countless students, friends and colleagues.
Roecker worked at the middle school from August of 1997 to July of 2011. Gail Casey, who was the former Washington Elementary Principal, said Roecker was very passionate about education and working with middle school students.
“He was an educator from the get go,” former Washington Elementary Principal Gail Casey said Monday. “It was his life. He was extremely child centered. It was really all about the kids at the middle school level. Sometimes it takes a special person to work with (middle school students). He was a great guy. It was terribly, terribly sad (to hear he passed away).”
“It’s just a sad, sad turn of events,” said former Atlantic Activities Director Bob Sweeney.
Roecker retired from the school district in 2011, but continued to be active in the community, in particular working with the Knights of Columbus where he recently became a LC Clinic board member.
“The Knight of Columbus is very big on helping unwed mothers, widows and orphans, and he was very heavily involved with the LC Clinic,” said Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Doug Leonard. “He was very supportive of that organization.”
LC Clinic Executive Director Hannah Shady said she got to know Roecker through her work at the clinic.
“I met him when we hosted a community awareness meeting,” Shady said. “It was really in the initial stages (of determining whether to open a clinic in Atlantic).”
Shady credits Roecker for helping raise funds for ultrasound machines and training for people to use them.
“He went and applied for additional funding (for training) after we raised all the money for the ultrasound machine (for Atlantic),” Shady said. “In January of this year, we were raising funds for an ultrasound machine for our Creston office. Within six weeks, we had all $30,000 raised. Everyone was just blown away. Todd really did all that. (His death) was a complete shock to everyone, and I’m kind of still in that shock.”
Visitation will be held on June 9 from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church along with a Rosary at 4 p.m. and a time to share memories at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. A luncheon will be held following the mass located in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Church in Portsmouth.